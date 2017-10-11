Rohde's words odd: witness

"I was crying and my tears were splashing on her naked breasts."

This was part of the testimony yesterday from Mark Thompson, the state's first witness in its prosecution of murder accused millionaire Jason Rohde.

Thompson testified in the Cape Town High Court about how he tried to resuscitate the naked corpse of Rohde's wife, Susan, in a bathroom at Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch.

The former Anglican priest, who said he had worked with Rohde for seven years, testified he was disturbed by a large bruise on her upper thigh near her pubic area.

He described his desperate attempts to resuscitate Susan for nearly 40 minutes while Rohde sat next to him, pleading in a "mantra-like" fashion.

Thompson was a manager in the Lew Geffen/Sotheby Johannesburg office and attended the real estate company's annual conference at Spier, where police allege Rohde murdered Susan and staged her suicide.

WATCH | First state witness takes stand in Rohde murder trial