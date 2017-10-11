Classes have been disrupted at Tholimfundo Primary School in Protea Glen‚ Soweto‚ this morning as pupils embarked on a protest over a lack of toilets.

A group of pupils stood behind closed gates‚ chanting "no toilets‚ no school". For some it was an opportunity to play with friends. The school has been using hired mobile toilets since 2015.

A 12-year-old Grade 6 pupil said the smell from the mobile toilets was unbearable.

"We were promised proper toilets in 2015 but nothing has happened. We are now using toilets from the foundation phase and some pupils relieve themselves anywhere in the school yard‚" she said.

Phemelo Keupilwe‚ chairperson of the school governing body‚ said mostly Grades 4‚ 5‚ 6 and 7 were affected.

"They don't have toilets. We had mobile toilets that are no longer functioning. The department hired toilets for the school but the contract expired and the toilet company fetched them. Teaching is always disrupted because kids queue for a long time waiting to use the toilets‚" Keupilwe said.

