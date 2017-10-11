South Africa

School kids protest lack of toilets

11 October 2017 - 12:02 By Yoliswa Sobuwa
Tholimfundo Primary School in Protea Glen, Soweto. File photo.
Tholimfundo Primary School in Protea Glen, Soweto. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Classes have been disrupted at Tholimfundo Primary School in Protea Glen‚ Soweto‚ this morning as pupils embarked on a protest over a lack of toilets.

A group of pupils stood behind closed gates‚ chanting "no toilets‚ no school". For some it was an opportunity to play with friends. The school has been using hired mobile toilets since 2015.

A 12-year-old Grade 6 pupil said the smell from the mobile toilets was unbearable.

"We were promised proper toilets in 2015 but nothing has happened. We are now using toilets from the foundation phase and some pupils relieve themselves anywhere in the school yard‚" she said.

Phemelo Keupilwe‚ chairperson of the school governing body‚ said mostly Grades 4‚ 5‚ 6 and 7 were affected.

"They don't have toilets. We had mobile toilets that are no longer functioning. The department hired toilets for the school but the contract expired and the toilet company fetched them. Teaching is always disrupted because kids queue for a long time waiting to use the toilets‚" Keupilwe said.

- SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Rural SA children face a lifetime of lower income and poorer health

Leafy suburbs or overcrowded shacklands‚ urban children in South Africa have a huge advantage over their rural counterparts.
News
5 hours ago

Two schools closed due to damage after Johannesburg storm

Two schools on Johannesburg’s West Rand have been closed in the aftermath of a storm which wreaked havoc across Johannesburg.
News
1 day ago

KZN schools battered by bad weather

A rural high school in central KwaZulu-Natal has been described as an accident waiting to happen after a classroom there collapsed at the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Human Rights Commission holds hearings over unrest in Eldorado Park

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will from Tuesday be holding hearings to investigate the unrest in Eldorado Park and the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Soweto unrest as Eskom removes illegal connections South Africa
  2. Is Eldorado Park a mini Orania‚ SAHRC asked South Africa
  3. Almost 800mm of rainfall in KZN brings joy and mayhem South Africa
  4. ‘I don’t know‚ it was a complex process’‚ says Esidimeni project leader South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Splish splash: Watch a diver make light work of the Durban floods
Cash-in-transit driver uses his vehicle to fend off criminals
X