We often get so caught up in the daily grind we miss what is right in front us. Believe it or not‚ the price of fuel‚ vegetables‚ oils‚ fats‚ bread‚ cereal and fruit has decreased since the start of the year.

This is according to latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) from StatsSA. The CPI takes a basket of goods and services to see how their prices change over time.

The price of fuel has dropped by 1.7% from January to August. This decreased the price of a 45-litre tank of 93 octane petrol bought in the interior from R589 to R577. Recent fuel increases may still change the picture towards the end of the year.

Recent StatsSA figures showed South Africans spend more money on beer than vegetables. Beer accounted for 2.1% of household spending while only 1.5% was spent on vegetables.