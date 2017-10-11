Former South African politician Lindiwe Mazibuko is focused on the global stage‚ disclosing that she has joined up with a non-partisan group of public servants from other countries.

Mazibuko‚ who left South Africa for the UK two years ago‚ returned to the country to attend a panel discussion in Johannesburg this week on the role of business in the country's current political climate.

She revealed a glimpse of what she has been up to since completing her Master's degree in public administration at Harvard University in the United States.

"I have recently joined the board of a government-tech business based in the UK. We are called Apolitical and one of the questions that exist on what it means to be apolitical was whether it means to be hands-off or whether it means to cultivate an advisory committee or team who have a multiplicity of views and allow the expression of those views in our relationships with government‚" she told delegates on Tuesday.