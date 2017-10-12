A Soweto school reportedly first heard in February that one of its security guards was accused of molesting its pupils‚ but he continued to report for work.

The man was only arrested on Monday evening at his home. He is accused of molesting 54 pupils.

"When I went to open a case‚ police said they knew about it since February. The school had opened a case but I opened my own case because I saw the school was dragging their feet‚" an anonymous caller said on radio station SAFM on Thursday.

"We felt that they wanted to sweep the matter under the carpet for the school's reputation‚" she said.

She revealed that officials from the school had held interviews with the young girls without informing the parents.

"[My daughter] told me that [they were told] they shouldn't tell the parents until they send us newsletters‚" the woman said.