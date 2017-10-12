A fake doctor was nabbed by the Hawks just as he was about to perform an illegal abortion at his premises in Malelane‚ Nelspruit.

'Doctor' Abubakari Kaweesa had just received R700 to terminate the pregnancy when the police raided his premises‚ said Captain Dineo Sekgotodi.

Scores of pamphlets where he advertised his services using the alias Dr Rajab J were found in his 'operating' rooms.

Besides pregnancy terminations‚ Dr Rajab offered to remove bad luck‚ assist in divorce and court cases‚ sexually related illnesses and said he could also help women who struggled to fall pregnant.