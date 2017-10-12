Bogus 'Dr Rajab' nabbed while performing illegal abortion
A fake doctor was nabbed by the Hawks just as he was about to perform an illegal abortion at his premises in Malelane‚ Nelspruit.
'Doctor' Abubakari Kaweesa had just received R700 to terminate the pregnancy when the police raided his premises‚ said Captain Dineo Sekgotodi.
Scores of pamphlets where he advertised his services using the alias Dr Rajab J were found in his 'operating' rooms.
Besides pregnancy terminations‚ Dr Rajab offered to remove bad luck‚ assist in divorce and court cases‚ sexually related illnesses and said he could also help women who struggled to fall pregnant.
Medication and a cellphone he used to interact with his clients were among some of the items seized at his premises.
The 46-year-old was charged with contravention of the Health Professional Act‚ contravention of the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act and contravention of the Medicine Act.
His patient could not be charged with anything‚ said Captain Sekgotodi.
Kaweesa appeared in the Malelane magistrate's court on Wednesday‚ where his case was postponed to next week.
Sekgotodi said the Hawks and Health Professions Council of SA had raided Kaweesa's offices after receiving complaints about his surgery.
"The probe revealed that he was not registered with the medical council of South Africa as required and was therefore practicing illegally‚ using traditional medicines and abortion tablets‚" she said.
