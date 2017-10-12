Dozens of people‚ including children as young as four years old‚ have been killed in the gang-ridden areas over the past few weeks.

Mbalula said the provinces were the “worst crime stubborn”.

Citizens said they supported the call for the army to help in the fight against crime.

Cecil Hlakutsa‚ 66‚ of Orange Farm said introducing troops in communities was a good idea. “Soldiers have nothing to do. They must help us fight criminals. I support Mbalula‚” he said.

Elias Mani‚ 65‚ said: “Police have friends in our community. If he can bring in new people crime will decrease. Taverns that operate until late are a problem here. We do not have peace of mind. Schoolchildren drink there until late at night. We want them to close by 9pm.”

John Mofokeng‚ 43‚ of Diepkloof‚ Soweto said he supported the idea. “There is too much crime everywhere. It is a good idea. Soldiers do not work‚ they must come and patrol the streets. Soldiers were trained to kill but they can train them to deal with communities. We want them to come immediately‚” he said.