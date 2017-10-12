South Africa

Court rules Timol was pushed to his death

12 October 2017 - 11:34 By Sipho Mabena
Ahmed Timol’s brother, Mohammed, holds out a book written by his nephew Imtiaz Cajee ahead of the judgment into Ahmed's death at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 12 October 2017.
Ahmed Timol’s brother, Mohammed, holds out a book written by his nephew Imtiaz Cajee ahead of the judgment into Ahmed's death at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 12 October 2017.
Image: Alaister Russell

Pretoria High Court Judge Billy Mothle has ruled that activist Ahmed Timol did not commit suicide but was brutally tortured and pushed from the 10th floor of the notorious John Vorster Square police building in October 1971.

An inquest held in 1972 found that he had committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor but Timol’s family have refused to accept that he had killed himself and asked for the inquest to be reopened because new information had come to light.

The public gallery of courtroom 2-D is packed to capacity with members of the SA Communist Party‚ including second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila‚ struggle veterans General Siphiwe Nyanda‚ Essop Pahad‚ renowned anti-apartheid lawyer George Bizos‚ as well as members of Timol’s immediate family and those who had been detained with him.

Forensic pathologists who studied the report on Timol’s post-mortem results testified that his body was riddled with external and internal injuries consistent with severe torture‚ with blood vessels to his kidney severed and the kidney left floating in his body.

Forensic pathologist Dr Shakeera Holland testified that Timol’s fractured skull would have rendered him unconscious‚ which would have made it impossible for him to move around and jump out of a window.

Her conclusion was that Timol was barely alive when he fell.

In his opening remarks of the much anticipated judgment on Thursday‚ Judge Mothle praised the persistent efforts of Ahmed Timol's nephew‚ Imtiaz Cajee‚ who fought to have the inquest reopened.

The judge also expressed his gratitude to witnesses‚ including those detained with Timol or in the same building around the same period‚ for their courage.

He noted that the reopening of Timol’s inquest was the first of its kind.

READ MORE

Stalwarts urge ANC supporters to fight for values that Kathrada stood for

Friends and former comrades of Ahmed Kathrada recalled his values of non-racialism‚ non-sexism and selflessness at the unveiling of his memorial site ...
Politics
1 month ago

Second witness disputes Timol's recorded time of death

A second witness has blown out of the water the claim by apartheid police that it was in the afternoon when anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol fell ...
News
2 months ago

It's time to lay this apartheid ghost to rest

There's one man who can write the final chapter on the death of apartheid activist Ahmed Timol and that's Joao Rodrigues.
Ideas
2 months ago

Most read

  1. #LionMama lives in fear after the euphoria South Africa
  2. Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas at 'cannibal' court case South Africa
  3. BREAKING: Court rules Timol was pushed to his death South Africa
  4. Mortuary backlog sparks plea by Muslim community South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Skolopad is back! And she’s ready to show off her talents
'Her lunch wasn't touched': Mother of toddler swept away by KZN storm
X