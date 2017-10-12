The “dagga couple”‚ who are embroiled in their own court fight over legalisation of cannabis‚ want to join a second legal battle.

Myrtle Clarke and Julian Stobbs‚ whose case in the high court in Pretoria has been postponed until next year‚ this week filed an application to the Constitutional Court to be admitted as friends of the court in another case.

The state is appealing against a finding in March‚ in the high court in Cape Town‚ that the cultivation and private use of dagga should be legalised‚ and in her affidavit to the ConCourt Clarke said she and Stobbs wanted to intervene in the public interest.

The Cape Town case was brought to court by Rastafarian activist Gareth Prince and the Dagga Party‚ led by Jeremy Acton‚ and in its judgment‚ the court found that the ban on the personal use of dagga by adults in their homes was an infringement of the constitutional right to privacy.