Families sob as details on care of psychiatric patients emerge

After nearly two days of gruelling questioning, an emotional Gauteng health administrator apologised to the families of the 118 psychiatric patients who died after being moved to ill-equipped facilities.

"I would like to say the lessons we learnt are to speak truth to power ... that is the lesson I will carry in remaining days of service to the people," said Levy Mosenogi, who was the Gauteng health department's project leader when 1,400 people were moved from Life Esidimeni clinics to NGOs.

Family attending the arbitration broke out in loud sobs as he apologised.

Mosenogi detailed throughout his testimony how patients were moved despite warnings to health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

"Why did you not raise it [concerns] with someone more senior than the MEC?'' asked former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who is chairing the hearings.