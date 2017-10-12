The Gauteng Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has condemned an attack by a group of men on six police officers during a police raid on an alleged drug den in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal Triangle which was captured on video.

“[The committee is] outraged by scenes of a video that is doing the rounds on social media platforms‚ which depicts SAPS officials in Vanderbijlpark being physically assaulted and intimidated by foreign nationals‚” the chairperson of the committee‚ Sochayile Khanyile‚ said in a statement. The committee said that such attacks undermined State security.

“The Committee strongly condemns these attacks and believes that no SAPS official should be prevented from carrying out their duties‚ particularly by those suspected of criminal activity and lawlessness‚” read the statement.

As part of its oversight role on the work of the SAPS in Gauteng‚ the committee will on Tuesday visit the Police Station where the affected SAPS officials are stationed to establish facts around the incident.

In the video‚ the body of a dead person can be seen while a group of men are shouting at and demanding to know from the police who killed the man. One policeman is seen being shoved to the ground and intimidated by a man holding a gun.

“Six police officers were injured after being assaulted by a group of men. The police were following information on a drug house in the area.

During the attack the police used shots to disperse the crowd. No one was shot at or injured. Community members came out with a dead body of a man and dropped it on the scene‚” said Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela.

No arrests have been made yet.