‘If police make an arrest in Sindiso Magaqa case‚ I'll show you a flying pig’

“If police were doing their job properly‚ we would not be having these political killings that are going on non-stop.”

That was the testimony of ANC activist Thabiso Zulu on his second day before the Moerane Commission investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal in Durban on Thursday.

Zulu told the commission that he had submitted a document dealing with political killings to acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Bhekinkosi Langa in June last year ahead of the August local government elections but had not received a response.

“In a proper environment where the police are not led by the Holy Spirit‚ you would have expected them to come and find out what I know. I thought it was supposed to be taken seriously. These are some of the things that tell you all is not well.