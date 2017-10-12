Judge allows 'smiley text will'

A dead man's unsent text message leaving his home and pension to his brother rather than his wife and son and signed off with a smiley face emoji has been ruled a legitimate will by an Australian court.

The message, addressed to the man's brother, was found on his phone after he took his own life in October 2016, aged 55.

"The informal nature of the text does not exclude it from being sufficient to represent the deceased's testamentary intentions," said Justice Susan Brown, handing down her decision at the Brisbane Supreme Court.

The unsent text described how the man was disgruntled with his wife. It provided his bank account details and was signed off "My will", followed by the smiling character.

The judge said the man's wife could make a further application for the estate under family law.