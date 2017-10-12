A man arrested at Cape Town Interrnational Airport with two suitcases containing R10-million has been named after appearing in court on Thursday.

Mohammed Ameen‚ 38‚ from Pietermaritzburg‚ was remanded in custody for a week pending a bail application after police arrested him on Wednesday as he waited for a flight to the United Arab Emirates.

Customs officials impounded Ameen’s luggage containing just over R10-million in cash.

Ameen appeared in Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday and he is expected to make a follow-up appearance next week on charges of contravening the Customs and Excise Act by failing to declare the cash.

“Obviously our probe [into] this will be to determine the trail and origin of the money‚” said the acting head of the Hawks in the Western Cape‚ Brigadier Neil Oliver.

“We cannot rule out unearthing illicit activities as we go along.”

Olivier said that the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Unit was carrying out ongoing investigations.

It is not clear what tipped off customs officials to make the initial bust.