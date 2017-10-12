A married couple proved to be a team when they won the Amazing Race to acknowledge public transport as organised by the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) on Thursday.

Itumeleng and Innocentia Hloshe said the race was challenging but taught them lot.

“If my partner had not been there I would have given up‚ it was challenging. But all in all it was exciting. There were a lot of confusions in the clues but we made it. I was just saying to my husband that it’s amazing how taxis proved to be reliable and efficient today‚” said Innocentia.

Itumeleng took over to say that they had no competition among the teams.

“We mostly took taxis and trains for our trips because those are quicker modes of transport. Taxis are quicker even in traffic so we could not afford to take a bus. We got clues to Mall of Africa‚ then Rosebank from there we went to Soweto and ended at Centurion‚” Itumeleng said.

The couple won a night's stay at Radisson Blu Gautrain hotel‚ dinner vouchers and Gautrain tickets.

The race was an effort to promote and acknowledge the role of public transport in Gauteng. The Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) sent 60 people in teams of two on an 'amazing race' around Johannesburg‚ Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

“The most important reason we do this is not to entertain this crowd but to send them out as advocates for public transport. We are encouraging people to use public transport. It is reliable‚ it’s safe and affordable‚” said GMA's chief operating officer William Dachs.

“There is a lot of room for improvement in public transport; we have to work on improving safety. We must get a fare structure that gets someone home to work one way." Dachs said that public transport helps drive the economy by carrying the workforce to and from work. - TimesLIVE