Staged suicide‚ beaten-up woman: Pathologist's verdict on Susan Rohde

Susan Rohde’s “suicide” was not only staged but she had been beaten days before her death‚ a state forensic pathologist said on Thursday.

Dr Akmal Khan told the High Court in Cape Town that a horizontal ligature mark around Susan’s neck was made after her death by someone trying to stage her suicide.

The true cause of death was manual strangulation‚ he said.

WATCH | State forensic pathologist says Susan's death was a staged suicide