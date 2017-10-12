In the aftermath of Tuesday’s storm‚ shack dwellers in Durban have been picking up the pieces‚ hanging up their blankets and clothes‚ and trying to dry out beds and mattresses.

On Wednesday‚ a sunny clear sky gave no hint of the heavy rain‚ hail and high winds of the day and night before.

According to the provincial government at least eight people died in the storm. The floods also caused severe damage to schools‚ hospitals and roads.

Bongiwe Mtshawuli was one of those left homeless in the community of Foreman Road in Clare Estate. She shares a one-room shack with her daughter‚ Phumla‚ and her four grandchildren.

“We could feel the house shake with every blow [of the wind] and my biggest fear was of the tree … It sounded like it was going to fall on top of us‚” said Mtshawuli.

What did fall over was one wall of the house. “It was with such a force. It pushed my bed to the end of the house and everything that was in the way. I’m just glad nobody was on the bed. The children were really scared‚” she said.