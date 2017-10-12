A “remarkable” difference in men’s and women’s life expectancies in a rural area is due to TB and injuries linked to violence.

On average‚ women in the uMkhanyakude District — bordering Mozambique and Swaziland in the north of KwaZulu-Natal — live 10.4 years longer than men‚ according to a new study.

For HIV negative people the gap is even greater‚ at 13.1 years‚ and the researchers said both figures were “exceptionally large” compared with the worldwide average gap of five years.

Academics from the school of public health at Wits University and the African Health Research Institute at the University of KZN‚ with colleagues from the UK and US‚ attributed 5.6 years of the life expectancy gap in HIV negative people to the higher TB mortality rate among men.