Tears welled up the eyes of renowned anti-apartheid lawyer George Bizos after the Pretoria High Court’s inquest into the death of activist Ahmed Timol found that he did not commit suicide but was murdered.

Now 88 years old‚ he was a junior counsel in the 1972 inquest that accepted Timol committed suicide by jumping out of the window of room 1026 of the infamous John Vorster Square building‚ Johannesburg‚ in October 1971.

“Justice is something you have to pursue‚ a single judgment can help and I want to congratulate the people‚ Timol’s family‚ who took the matter up‚” he said‚ battling to hold back tears.

Speaking in court after Judge Billy Mothle’s landmark judgment on Thursday‚ Bizos said they have been working on the matter for more than two years‚ saying he was honoured and vindicated by the judgment.