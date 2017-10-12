South Africa

Toddler swept away by storm: 'Her lunch wasn't touched'

Massive storm: Mother tells of the horrific moment when she discovered her toddler had been swept away

12 October 2017 - 06:35 By Jeff Wicks And Lwandile Bhengu
Police continue to search for missing Umlazi toddler Okuhle Kweyama, who went missing during a storm that struck Durban on Tuesday.
Police continue to search for missing Umlazi toddler Okuhle Kweyama, who went missing during a storm that struck Durban on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

When Lindokuhle Kweyama found the lunch she had packed for her 19-month-old daughter in the ruins of the informal créche where she had left her earlier that day, she knew her baby was gone.

Her daughter Okuhle - who had come to live with her mother in Umlazi township, near Durban, just last month - was swept away when a river broke its banks on Tuesday morning after a massive storm hit the area.

Almost 800mm of rainfall in KZN brings joy and mayhem

While some of KwaZulu-Natal’s dams are overflowing‚ water restrictions for Durban and its neighbouring towns remain effective.
News
17 hours ago

WATCH | Durban diver 'swims' along flooded road

A 20-year-old diver managed to lift a few spirits during Tuesday's devastating storm by taking a “swim” along a flooded street‚ near the harbour in ...
News
19 hours ago

How the storm caused havoc in Durban harbour

The storm that hit KwaZulu-Natal wreaked havoc in the Durban port on Tuesday with gale force winds blowing containers and cranes into the water.
News
21 hours ago

"When I got to the room where my child was usually kept I realised something was wrong because they were avoiding eye contact with me," Kweyama said.

"I was called to another room and I just knew there was a problem.her lunch had not been touched," she said, as the tears poured down her cheeks.

The storm battered the coast of KwaZulu-Natal for more than 12 hours on Tuesday leaving a swathe of destruction. According to police, the death toll from the storm is 11 but many more are still missing.

It stalled trains and left motorists stranded on flooded highways. Hundreds of households were left without electricity.

Among the victims was little Okuhle, who was swept along by the surging rapids after she was taken from the créche by a pupil who had tried to save her from rising water in the créche. He carried her outside and went back to help other children but the floodwaters rose higher and she was swept away.

Kweyama said her child so loved spending time with her that last month she brought her to stay with her in Umlazi. She had previously been living with an aunt.

"My child had just started living here. It hasn't even been a month. My child is the only one who is gone.

"To be honest I don't know if she is alive or not. If they don't find her I will never know what happened," Kweyama said.

Police search and rescue teams and other emergency service personnel continue to search for those who went missing during the storm.

Boksburg residents without power until Sunday

Jet Park residents in Boksburg will have to wait until Sunday for power to be restored in the area‚ the City of Ekurhuleni has said.
News
23 hours ago

'I covered my child like a chicken‚' says mother who survived the storm

A 22-year-old mother has given a heart-rending account of how she protected her child as a storm ravaged her home in the Umgababa informal settlement ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. More extreme weather coming in the next few years Sci-Tech
  2. Hawks pounce on passenger with R10m in suitcases South Africa
  3. Classes are kaput at CPUT after month of violence South Africa
  4. 'SANDF can't fix crime epidemic' South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Skolopad is back! And she’s ready to show off her talents
Splish splash: Watch a diver make light work of the Durban floods
X