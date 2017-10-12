Toddler swept away by storm: 'Her lunch wasn't touched'

Among the victims was little Okuhle, who was swept along by the surging rapids after she was taken from the créche by a pupil who had tried to save her from rising water in the créche. He carried her outside and went back to help other children but the floodwaters rose higher and she was swept away.

Kweyama said her child so loved spending time with her that last month she brought her to stay with her in Umlazi. She had previously been living with an aunt.

"My child had just started living here. It hasn't even been a month. My child is the only one who is gone.

"To be honest I don't know if she is alive or not. If they don't find her I will never know what happened," Kweyama said.

Police search and rescue teams and other emergency service personnel continue to search for those who went missing during the storm.