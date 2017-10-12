Twelve Apostles Hotel evacuated as fires spread near hotel
The Twelve Apostles Hotel was being evacuated on Thursday evening as fires spread around the Oudekraal area.
Working on Fire issued this warning on Twitter on Thursday evening.
It said buses were assisting with the evacuation.
@12_Apostles being evacuated. Buses are assisting with evacuation. Fire spreading around the hotel heading towards the Oudekraal picnic area— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) October 12, 2017
Working on Fire also warned on Facebook that Victoria Road from Llandudno to Camps Bay had been closed to the public.
#12ApostlesFire @vwsfires @cptfrs @wo_fire pic.twitter.com/bofpGA2OEf— Caryn (@MedicCazUp) October 12, 2017
The Volunteer Wildlife Services also tweeted about the fire.
And this wind will only be calming down later into tomorrow morning ☹️ https://t.co/gmKyESFSRt— VWS Wildfires (@vwsfires) October 12, 2017
The fires began in the Oudekraal-Camps Bay area since Wednesday fanned by strong winds.
On Wednesday‚ the City of Cape Town deployed a fire truck and 50 firefighters to fight the blaze.
