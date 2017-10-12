South Africa

Twelve Apostles Hotel evacuated as fires spread near hotel

12 October 2017 - 21:15 By Timeslive
12 Apostles Fire please stay clear of the area.
Image: Twiiter/Working on fire

The Twelve Apostles Hotel was being evacuated on Thursday evening as fires spread around the Oudekraal area.

Working on Fire issued this warning on Twitter on Thursday evening.

It said buses were assisting with the evacuation.

Working on Fire also warned on Facebook that Victoria Road from Llandudno to Camps Bay had been closed to the public.

The Volunteer Wildlife Services also tweeted about the fire.

The fires began in the Oudekraal-Camps Bay area since Wednesday fanned by strong winds.

On Wednesday‚ the City of Cape Town deployed a fire truck and 50 firefighters to fight the blaze.

