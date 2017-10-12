Three weeks after the lifeless body of four-year-old Shaynice Talla was found discarded in a drain‚ her uncle will appear in court for her murder.

The toddler was found after a community search in Eldorado Park Extension 2‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday September 27.

Talla had been killed and tossed into an open drain at the top of a koppie notorious for hiding drug users and criminals in the area.

Her death sparked outrage and the community again asked for military assistance to curb the rampant crime in the area.

At the time her body was discovered‚ a member of the community known by the police was taken in for questioning. He was later released.