An 18-year-old Durban student has ticked wakeboarding behind a car on the street‚ in the middle of a raging storm off his bucket list.

Ibraheem Kajee‚ who is studying to become a pilot‚ took the opportunity on Tuesday during the devastating storms in KwaZulu-Natal to use the flooded streets along the Durban beachfront to wakeboard - which involves riding a small rectangular board with a foot attachment ridden over the water surface in a combination of water skiing‚ snowboarding and surfing techniques.

"It was amazing and such an adrenalin rush. People from the flats along North Beach were cheering me on and videoing‚" said Kajee. Videos of Kajee wakeboarding have gone viral on social media‚ attracting a positive response‚ with some saying they were amused that someone had fun after the storm.

One person commented: "What a awesome idea... e.g. of a person making the best out of a bad situation."

Kajee said he has been wakeboarding since the age of nine on weekends during the summer at Hazelmere Dam. "I am normally behind a boat on the dam. It has been on my bucket list to wakeboard behind a car on the street. I had to wait for the right time when there was enough water on the street. I had driven past on my way to my gran's North Beach flat when I saw the water.

"I was going to get my dad to drive but he could not make it so my grandad‚ Mohamed Kajee‚ drove while my mum‚ Safiyya and friends recorded me on the board. I also recorded the experience on my GoPro‚" said Kajee.