It doesn’t matter if you’re cruising 30‚000 feet above sea level this Diwali season. Emirates will be observing the annual festival of lights - celebrated by Hindus worldwide on October 19 - by dishing out sweet delicacies to its passengers on flights to and from Dubai and India.

“The special treats will be available for customers across all classes during the week of Diwali celebrations‚ from 16th to 22nd October on all on flights to and from Dubai and India‚” the airline said in a statement.

“Diwali is a significant celebration among Indians across the world‚ and food plays an equally vital role in the festivities. The classic sweets associated with Diwali are blended with colours and flavours with traditional Indian culinary elements.”

Emirates will serve motichoor ladoos - traditionally prepared using chickpea flour‚ ghee‚ cardamom and saffron-flavoured sugar syrup.

The sweets will be presented in decorated boxes with special artwork and garnished with pistachio and silver leaf embellishment‚ representing the traditional decoration of Diwali.

The special Diwali sweets will be offered on all Indian hot meal trays in Emirates economy class.

Business and first class customers will be offered the ladoos together with burfi - a sweet made with cashew nuts‚ almonds‚ pistachios‚ walnuts‚ raisins‚ dried figs and dates.

The treats will be served in boxes decorated with traditional Diwali artwork.

“To keep up with regional and seasonal food trends‚ Emirates changes its on-board menus monthly and continually reviews its recipes‚” said Emirates.

“The airline is consistently motivated to extend diversity of the menu and also develop seasonal menus for occasions such as Christmas and special meal boxes for the holy month of Ramadan.”

The airline serves more than 100 million meals‚ catering for more than 55 million dine-in guests a year travelling to and from 144 cities across 6 continents.