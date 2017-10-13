A further 10 firefighters are on standby and are attending to flare-ups at the five-star 12 Apostles Hotel. Guests and staff were evacuated from the hotel on Thursday night.

On Friday Lukas Laubscher‚ deputy general manager of the 12 Apostles‚ said the fire was still raging close to the hotel's right wing. However‚ he said‚ the inferno seems to be ''under control".

"We were pretty full last night. All guests were taken to another hotel and staff were taken home‚'' he said.

Laubscher said the building has not been damaged but is filled with smoke.