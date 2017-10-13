South Africa

Klipspruit West Secondary parents assaulted teachers for failing kids

13 October 2017 - 12:15 By Naledi Shange
Klipspruit West High School. File photo
Klipspruit West High School. File photo
Image: Sowetan LIVE

Parents of learners at Klipspruit West Secondary School demanded to invigilate their children’s examinations and also beat up black teachers if their children failed‚ the SA Human Rights Commission heard on Friday.

“We decided that‚ on the day when we issue reports‚ we should not come to school because we will be assaulted by parents who want to know why their children are not passing‚” said Desmond Luvhengo‚ a former teacher of the school in the south of Johannesburg.

“It is also normal for parents to demand to invigilate exams. They would demand it‚ saying that it is their school. This was allowed by the deputy principal‚” Luvhengo said.

Security to protect pupils from racial insults not ideal but productive: MEC

Bringing in security personnel to protect learners who alleged they had been racially insulted by a handful of teachers at the Klipspruit West High ...
News
21 hours ago

He was testifying before the commission in his capacity as the chairperson of the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in the Eldorado branch.

The commission is investigating the alleged racial uproar that has disrupted the school.

“It is not easy for one to work in that area‚” Luvhengo said‚ adding that the education department had even spoken of arranging psychological counselling for black teachers in that area.

Luvhengo painted a grim picture of the school‚ where community members shut the gates after rejecting its newly appointed black principal. The community was allegedly demanding that a coloured principal be appointed instead.

On Thursday Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said community members who shut the school gates had stuck placards on the gates. The placards read‚ “This

Business forum alerted department to racial tensions at Eldorado school: Lesufi

The racial tensions which flared up at Eldorado’s Klipspruit West High School were first brought to the attention of the Gauteng Department of ...
News
21 hours ago

is a coloured area‚” “We are not racist‚” and‚ “We want a coloured principal.” 

Luvhengo said black teachers were simply not recognised at the school.

“I was once assaulted by a learner but the SGB (school governing body) did nothing to protect me. They instead went to complain that I refused to teach a learner and they toyi-toyid against me‚” he said.

He said the SGB simply didn’t know its responsibilities.

“There was a time when the SGB was standing at the gate‚ telling the teachers that they are late and questioned them why they are dressed like this. It is like they [did not know] their role‚” he said.

Most read

  1. Klipspruit West Secondary parents assaulted teachers for failing kids South Africa
  2. Airline offers Diwali treats in the sky South Africa
  3. Nigerian Consul-General wants probe into Vanderbijlpark death South Africa
  4. Private investigator withdraws from Tebogo Ndlovu case South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Man wakeboards in flooded roads after KZN storms
State forensic pathologist says Susan's death was a staged suicide
X