Parents of learners at Klipspruit West Secondary School demanded to invigilate their children’s examinations and also beat up black teachers if their children failed‚ the SA Human Rights Commission heard on Friday.

“We decided that‚ on the day when we issue reports‚ we should not come to school because we will be assaulted by parents who want to know why their children are not passing‚” said Desmond Luvhengo‚ a former teacher of the school in the south of Johannesburg.

“It is also normal for parents to demand to invigilate exams. They would demand it‚ saying that it is their school. This was allowed by the deputy principal‚” Luvhengo said.