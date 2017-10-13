Nigerian Consul-General wants probe into Vanderbijlpark death
The Consulate General of Nigeria in South Africa is awaiting an autopsy report into the death of one of its citizens in Vanderbijlpark‚ at the house where six South African Police Service officers were attacked this week.
The deceased was named by the consulate as 25-year-old Ibrahim Olamilekan Badmus.
In a statement shared on Facebook‚ the consulate described Tuesday's events as an "unfortunate incident" and signalled it wanted an independent probe into allegations that their citizen had been subjected to interrogation by a group of policemen.
This is contrary to reports by the South African authorities about the incident.
The Nigerian consulate said a team‚ led by the Consul-General‚ H. E. Godwin Adama‚ had visited the scene "to interface with the Nigerian citizens‚ with the hope of de-escalating tension‚ to allow the law enforcement agents to investigate the incident. And we hope that justice is done‚ as this is one death too many".
"We do have confidence in the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)‚ which has obtained witness statements on the matter for further investigation.
"While we await the autopsy report and seek to resolve this sad incident‚ we‚ once again‚ appeal to our nationals to remain calm and avoid any further face-off with the police‚" the consulate said.
SA police said earlier this week that they were raiding an alleged drug dealer's house.
Police said they found four occupants who were inside the house with a deceased person.
A video emerged online showing a dead man lying on the ground during the raid.
In the video‚ a group of men were shouting at and aggressively asking the police who killed the man. One police member was shoved down and intimidated by a man who had a gun in his hands.
“Six police officers were injured after being assaulted by a group of men. The police were following information on a drug house in the area. During the attack the police used shots to disperse the crowd. No one was shot at or injured‚" said Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele.
According to Makhubele‚ the deceased was not killed by the police as he had no visible shots on his body.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said in an earlier statement the armed police present did all they could to de-escalate an explosive situation.
“I am very proud of our police and it shows we are achieving our goals in having (a) professionalized police service‚ but this does not mean our police are open to assaults and other threats on their lives‚” Mbalula said in a statement.
