The Consulate General of Nigeria in South Africa is awaiting an autopsy report into the death of one of its citizens in Vanderbijlpark‚ at the house where six South African Police Service officers were attacked this week.

The deceased was named by the consulate as 25-year-old Ibrahim Olamilekan Badmus.

In a statement shared on Facebook‚ the consulate described Tuesday's events as an "unfortunate incident" and signalled it wanted an independent probe into allegations that their citizen had been subjected to interrogation by a group of policemen.

This is contrary to reports by the South African authorities about the incident.

The Nigerian consulate said a team‚ led by the Consul-General‚ H. E. Godwin Adama‚ had visited the scene "to interface with the Nigerian citizens‚ with the hope of de-escalating tension‚ to allow the law enforcement agents to investigate the incident. And we hope that justice is done‚ as this is one death too many".