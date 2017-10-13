The private investigator hired by a group of North West farmers to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Tebogo Ndlovu has dropped the case due to unpaid service fees.

The investigator‚ known as Wes‚ was approached by a group of people who believe Ndlovu is part of a crime syndicate called the Suicide Gang and that he is in hiding after he was shot while stealing oranges from a farm in Mooinooi in the North West.

The shooting occurred on August 2.

Ndlovu was in the company of two accomplices who have pointed out Matthew Benson as the shooter. Benson was arrested on September 16 for murder and attempted murder following an intensive police investigation.

A woman who would only give her name as Marianna initiated a financial reward and hired Wes to trace Ndlovu after the accused was denied bail on September 29. A total amount of R51‚000 has been raised.

Details about the reward have been posted on social media‚ accompanied by a picture of a Facebook user named Tebogo Ndlovu Jack Jack.

When contacted by TimesLIVE‚ “Jack Jack” was surprised to hear of the murder mystery because he is based in Mpumalanga and has never been to the North West.