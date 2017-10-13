Timol was murdered

There was prima facie evidence implicating three apartheid-era police officers in the murder of activist Ahmed Timol, a Pretoria High Court judge said in a landmark ruling on Thursday.

Judge Billy Mothle found that the 1972 inquest, which accepted the police's claim

that Timol committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of John Vorster Square police station in the Johannesburg CBD, was part of a cover-up. He found that Timol had been murdered.

Mothle found that Timol was pushed from the 10th floor or roof of the building with the clear intention to kill him and there was prima facie evidence implicating police captains Hans Gloy and Fanie van Niekerk.

The judge said the two were "on duty and interrogating Timol at the time he was pushed to fall to his death".

Mothle said it was regrettable that the court had to deal with the "mysterious" disappearance of that part of the 1972 inquest record dealing with the evidence of the police officers, in particular page 3 of the affidavit of former police sergeant Joao Rodrigues.