South Africa

Tourists robbed on their way to hotel from airport

13 October 2017 - 09:40 By Timeslive
A group of tourists, including an Iraqi diplomat, were robbed in Johannebsurg.
A group of tourists, including an Iraqi diplomat, were robbed in Johannebsurg.
Image: Supplied

A group of seven tourists‚ including an Iraqi diplomat‚ were attacked at the Corlett Drive offramp in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

Police could not immediately confirm the attack and Gauteng police spokesman Kay Makhubele said he was on his way to the crime scene on Thursday night.

Police could not immediately confirm the attack and Gauteng police spokesman Kay Makhubele said he was on his way to the crime scene on Thursday night.

According to tweets from anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee‚ the tourists were followed from the OR Tambo International Airport as they made their way to their hotel.

He said one Iraqi ambassador was assaulted‚ and the tourists’ luggage was stolen. He said the criminals left the scene in two vehicles.

Most read

  1. Emma the robot masseuse gets to work in Singapore Sci-Tech
  2. Tourists robbed on their way to hotel from airport South Africa
  3. This Kindle won't drown Sci-Tech
  4. Timol was murdered South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Man wakeboards in flooded roads after KZN storms
State forensic pathologist says Susan's death was a staged suicide
X