Transnet hard at work to restore order at port after KZN storm

13 October 2017 - 18:47 By Ernest Mabuza
State-owned freight and logistics company Transnet has put in place “business continuity” plans for all three operation divisions affected by this week’s severe storms in KwaZulu-Natal.

The inclement weather‚ which has been declared a provincial disaster this week‚ left a trail of destruction in the country’s busiest port‚ the Port of Durban and surrounding areas.

In a statement‚ Transnet said its operational divisions known as the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA)‚ Transnet Ports Terminals (TPT) and the Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) were affected.

The company said no fatalities were reported as a result of the freak storm.

It said quick response to the devastation at the Port of Durban saw collaboration between the South African Maritime Safety Authority and TNPA refloating and remooring three vessels‚ which had been grounded as a result of the storm.

Several TNPA premises had been flooded‚ including the Transnet Maritime School of Excellence in Bayhead Road. However‚ all marine operations at the port have resumed. Some cargo handling equipment was damages at the Durban Container Terminal Pier 1 and Pier 2. Damage to key cargo handling infrastructure also occurred in the Bulk‚ Break-bulk and Car Durban Terminal.

Eight ship to shore cranes had been damaged.

Buildings and infrastructure in and around the port were also affected‚ including containers‚ vehicles and park home offices.

Transnet said the freight rail team is working hard to clear the backlog around the Durban complex with some key rail operations safely restored. “All three divisions have put plans together to ensure smooth and safe operations.”

