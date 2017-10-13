The attack on seven Iraqis leaving OR Tambo International Airport for their hotel in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ has been captured on the shuttle bus’s video camera.

This information was made available by Dorian Toussaint‚ chief executive of Professional Passenger Services‚ whose bus was hijacked by a group of armed people at the Corlett Drive offramp.

Toussaint said the investigating officer was reviewing the footage.

During the attack‚ the suspects made off with a number of valuables including cash‚ jewellery and luggage.

The incident was confirmed by police spokesman Vishnu Naidoo‚ who said no arrests had been made.

Toussaint said the company was in the process of upgrading its fleet with advanced live video streaming and tracking and fleet management technology. The bus that was attacked was fitted with the technology.

Toussaint said the video cameras should produce clear evidence of some of the perpetrators together with the events.

“While this equipment can’t prevent these incidents from taking place‚ the value they offer to the industry is footage available within hours of the incident‚ resulting in the case receiving greater attention as the evidence is current and a higher chance of apprehending the criminals.”

Toussaint said the attack‚ on the back of the hijacking of 36 Dutch tourists just two weeks ago‚ was highly concerning for the tourism industry.

The appointed chauffeur driver had been given time off and sent for counselling.

“Unfortunately‚ the news of this incident will have a significant impact on tourism and the image of South Africa as a tourist destination.”