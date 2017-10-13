Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the security guard accused of molesting 83 learners at a Soweto school was vetted.

“He was indeed vetted. The fingerprints were taken and were linked to all relevant cases. The only thing that was picked up was three cases that he opened against other people for criminally related cases‚” Lesufi said on Radio 702 on Friday.

He said there were no cases against the men. The police‚ however‚ will “dig deeper” than what they have found.

Lesufi said the department has so far received 44 dockets from parents who have come forward with evidence against the 56-year-old patroller.

“We are convinced we are in a position to reach that number. As indicated‚ 83 of the learners have raised one form of sexual harassment or another‚ so we are working around those figures‚ so that‚ by the time we go to court‚ we have the necessary information.”