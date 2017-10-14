“The security vehicle was stopped and it was discovered that one of the occupants was a security company manager who is wanted for a case of possession of unlicensed firearm and an armed robbery case in the Limpopo province. The security company manager as well as a second occupant in the security vehicle were immediately arrested.

“The team worked throughout the night and during early hours of this morning arrested a further four suspects in the Hillbrow area. All six suspects are between 23 and 38 years of age. A seventh suspect managed to escape and he is still at large but being sought by the police‚” Naidoo said.

Several incriminating items‚ including the security vehicle‚ a sedan‚ passports‚ at least 15 cellular phones and several luggage bags had been recovered in Hillbrow‚ he said.

The team also recovered two pistols which would be sent for ballistic testing to establish which crimes‚ if any‚ they might have been used in.