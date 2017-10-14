The school has launched disciplinary action against the teens and charged them with contravening the Schools Act of 1996.

“We want the investigating team to look at the circumstances that led to the alleged developments and the manner in which the school management team has handled such matters‚” the department said in a statement on Saturday.

“The department is also aware that there are some who are now using this sensitive matter for political gains‚” it added.

“As the KZN Education Department we want to put it on record that we will not tolerate any form of abuse and racism in any of our schools.”

As schools prepare for their final matriculation examinations‚ the department called on “the people of this province across all racial lines to unite and ensure that we create a conducive environment for our learners to write their papers successfully”.

“We should not at this crucial stage allow our learners to be distracted as this will disrupt their preparations.

“As the Department we reiterate our commitment to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the acquisition of knowledge required to transform society is prioritised in our schools including Pietermaritzburg College‚” te department said.