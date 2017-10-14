A man‚ believed to be in his 30s‚ was killed early on Saturday morning in an alleged hit-and-run accident on Nelson Mandela Drive in Potchefstroom in North West.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics had received a call at 5.19am from members of the public.

“Upon arrival‚ paramedics found the body of a man‚ believed to be in his 30s‚ lying in the middle of the road. A bakkie was found parked just a short distance away.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately‚ the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for the man and he was pronounced dead‚” Meiring said.

“The driver of the one bakkie was assessed and found to have escaped injury. It is alleged that a second bakkie had also collided with the deceased‚ but was not found on the scene‚” he added.