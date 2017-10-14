Man killed in suspected farm attack

A man‚ believed to be in his 70s‚ was killed last night in an alleged attack on a farm outside of Potchefstroom in North West‚ paramedics said.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and found an elderly man lying outside. Local security forces were already on the scene.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

He said it was understood that three gunmen had entered the property and that a scuffle had ensued.