Six people shot dead in informal settlement in Mpumalanga
14 October 2017 - 16:26
Mpumalanga police say they are investigating an incident in which six people were shot dead in an informal settlement in Ogies.
No other details were immediately available about the incident‚ which occurred in the Steyn informal settlement. A coal-mining town‚ Ogies is located in Nkangala District Municipality in Mpumalanga‚ about 29km south-west of Witbank and 70km north-east of Springs.
