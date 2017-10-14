South Africa

Six people shot dead in informal settlement in Mpumalanga

14 October 2017 - 16:26 By Timeslive
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Mpumalanga police say they are investigating an incident in which six people were shot dead in an informal settlement in Ogies.

No other details were immediately available about the incident‚ which occurred in the Steyn informal settlement. A coal-mining town‚ Ogies is located in Nkangala District Municipality in Mpumalanga‚ about 29km south-west of Witbank and 70km north-east of Springs.

Most read

  1. Six people shot dead in informal settlement in Mpumalanga South Africa
  2. Gunmen attack Kenyan school, killing six children - officials Africa
  3. KZN education department probes alleged Maritzburg College racism South Africa
  4. Man killed in suspected farm attack South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

TrendingSA - 10 Oct 2017
Krotoa Trailer
X