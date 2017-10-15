One and a half million. That’s the number of small children in South Africa who still have to leave their home every time they need the toilet.

That’s the number of small children in South Africa who still have to leave their home every time they need the toilet.

According to the South African Early Childhood Review 2017‚ released last week by Ilifa Labantwana‚ “Despite huge progress in providing sanitation‚ South Africa still has more than 1.5 million children under the age of six who do not live in a household with a toilet or a Ventilated Improved Pit Latrine on the site where they live”. Lack of sanitation is a leading cause of diarrhoea which accounts for one fifth of all deaths of children under the age of five years in the country.

In some areas‚ the percentage of children with no toilet on site is a staggering 90% which is why‚ according to the review‚ it is important to look more closely at the provinces and districts than the national average which says 24% of under-6s are without.

In Gauteng‚ for example‚ 8% of kids are without a toilet but in Limpopo - the worst of all – the figure is 49%.

Sanitation also relates to other problems of living conditions.