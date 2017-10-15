Sexual harassment probe extended to other schools in Soweto

The Gauteng Education Department is extending its investigation to other schools in Soweto after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced at a primary school in Orlando East.

“You can see this school is in a precinct of many other schools around this area‚” Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

Lesufi wants to overhaul the security at the school in Soweto and wants to revamp the vetting process of guards at schools in the province. This comes after 87 pupils were allegedly sexually assaulted by a guard at a school in Soweto.

“We don’t want it to be a police process alone‚ because police might confine themselves to police-related matters‚ but the school environment goes beyond [the] police environment.”

Lesufi said guards are not appointed by the school governing body (SGB).