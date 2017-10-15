The three boys took a photo with one holding a shirt with the handwritten words: "EFF‚ our last hope of getting our land back". According to twitter pictures of the charges‚ Maritzburg College has charged the matriculants with violating the Schools Act and told them they need to appear before a disciplinary hearing.

The Schools Act prohibits "party specific activities happening at school during school time" and this includes campaigning‚ hanging-up posters or distributing political material.

The governing body of the college‚ commenting through lawyer Jaco van der Merwe‚ has confirmed the pending disciplinary.

The photo of the boys supporting the EFF went viral when former UK cricketer and Maritzburg old boy Kevin Pietersen tweeted: "@KP24 Ummmmm‚ @MaritzCollege - WHAT THE HELL IS THIS? Total disrespect for a once GREAT school! Are you joking?!?!" [sic]