'Our children will suffer if a with a black principal'

The Eldorado Park community was concerned that the “rotten” black teachers at Klipspruit West Secondary School would be at an advantage if a black principal was appointed to oversee them.

This was according to former chairperson of the school governing body Rita Davis‚ who lost her post after Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi dissolved the body following alleged racial tensions at the school.

Addressing the SA Human Rights Commission on Friday‚ Davis said: “Not all of them [black teachers] is rotten. There is very good black teachers (sic) at our school but certain teachers have serious abuse and allegations towards the coloured - not only to the coloured but also to their own.

“The fear of the community was that our children are suffering now and it means that our children will suffer more [with a black principal]‚” Davis added.