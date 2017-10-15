“Hello. How much do you charge for 10‚000 litres of water and how soon can you deliver?”

With water rationing under way and dire warnings about “day zero” when taps run dry‚ this is the telephone conversation happening between residents and “water profiteers” in drought-stricken Cape Town.

Some of these transactions are illegal‚ says the department of water and sanitation.

Some swimming pool owners are willing to pay R5‚600 or more per 10‚000 litres of water‚ trucked to their homes. Water restrictions‚ threats of prosecution and a palpable sense of panic has some residents seeking alternative water supplies for gardening‚ swimming pools and flushing toilets.

Several adverts are doing the rounds offering bulk water delivery‚ from a variety of sources.

TimesLIVE contacted various companies for water delivery quotes. One quoted R5‚600 for 10‚000 litres‚ sourced from a Cape Winelands farm that rinses glass bottles. A second offered to deliver 5‚000 litres for R3‚500 and a third quoted R4‚500 for 10‚000 litres of water - delivery guaranteed within two days.