Body parts of woman found in Benoni field

Police in Putfontein near Benoni have found body parts they believe are of a woman who was reported missing last Thursday.

Police spokesman Col Lungelo Dlamini said the man who was staying with the woman allegedly committed suicide at the weekend.

“An inquest has been opened into his death‚” Dlamini said.

Dlamini said the police forensic team was now testing whether the body parts were those of the woman who was reported missing.

“We will know soon if these body parts are of the woman reported missing last week‚” Dlamini said.