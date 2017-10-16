South Africa

Body parts of woman found in Benoni field

16 October 2017 - 20:04 By Timeslive
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Supplied

Police in Putfontein near Benoni have found body parts they believe are of a woman who was reported missing last Thursday.

Police spokesman Col Lungelo Dlamini said the man who was staying with the woman allegedly committed suicide at the weekend.

“An inquest has been opened into his death‚” Dlamini said.

Dlamini said the police forensic team was now testing whether the body parts were those of the woman who was reported missing.

“We will know soon if these body parts are of the woman reported missing last week‚” Dlamini said.

Most read

  1. Anti-corruption blogger killed by huge bomb in Malta World
  2. Disciplinary hearing against Matshela Koko will continue on Wednesday South Africa
  3. Scholar patroller arrested for allegedly raping pupil South Africa
  4. Benoni schoolgirl allegedly raped by fellow pupil South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
SA sheep dogs wow crowd and sell for thousands at auction
X