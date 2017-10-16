A beachfront brawl turned deadly in Port Elizabeth on Sunday morning when shots were fired during the fracas‚ leaving one man dead in hospital and a teenager fighting for her life.

Warring gangs were behind the violence‚ which happened on an unusually busy night in a popular Humewood party strip.

A 16-year-old girl‚ whose name is being withheld by police‚ was shot in the head while standing between the cars on a grassy patch at the corner of La Roche Drive and Beach Road.

Mervin Draghoender‚ 27‚ who was shot in the chest and arm‚ died in hospital.

Another man was attacked with a beer bottle and discharged after treatment.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident happened just after 2.30am on Sunday when an argument broke out between two groups of suspected gangsters.

