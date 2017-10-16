The General Manager of water solutions company Veolia‚ Chris Braybrooke‚ said that completion of tenders for the desalination plants‚ which first went public in August‚ should have taken place six months ago‚ and that the city’s water problem was a “ticking time bomb”.

“We were quite surprised that there was such a long wait for it to go out on formal tenders‚ and then they asked for instant solutions‚” said Braybrooke‚ whose company have built several desalination plants in SA – including the country’s largest one in Mossel Bay. “But for this type of tender‚ this should have happened [at least] six months ago.”

This problem was further exacerbated because maintenance on existing infrastructures was also lacking.

“We’re waiting for the time when citizens will run out of water‚” Braybrooke said. “It is a ticking time bomb and people are scrambling for solutions.”

Limberg said there were initially 17 sites earmarked for desalination plants‚ but the number had since been reduced‚ after some of the sites were ruled out due to being located in coastal protected areas along the peninsula.