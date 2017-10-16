South Africa

Chanelle Coutts complains police badgered her over Panayiotou affair

16 October 2017 - 13:51 By Kathryn Kimberley
Christopher met Jayde Inggs through friends in 2004‚ and the two married in June 2013.
Christopher met Jayde Inggs through friends in 2004‚ and the two married in June 2013.
Image: Jayde/Facebook

Murder accused Christopher Panayiotou's mistress‚ Chanelle Coutts‚ testified on Monday she was badgered by police and asked personal and humiliating questions‚ such as whether or not she was pregnant.

It had emerged following Jayde Panayiotou's murder in April 2015 that Panayiotou and Coutts were intimately involved.

"I was treated very badly. I felt intimidated. They made nasty‚ sexual comments and even nasty comments about the deceased‚" Coutts told the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Coutts said she had repeatedly told police she bore no knowledge of Jayde's murder.

Cross-examination resumes on Monday afternoon.

Get live updates on the trial here.  

The businessman admitted to the affair during his first bail application shortly after his arrest last year.

He met Jayde Inggs through friends in 2004‚ and the two married in June 2013.

He started seeing Coutts romantically in 2012‚ a year before he married Jayde.

Last month‚ Panayiotou's lawyers said he would not testify in his marathon murder trial.

Panayiotou is accused of hiring hitmen to kidnap and kill his wife.

- HeraldLIVE

READ MORE

Panayiotou mistress: will she testify?

The Panayiotou murder trial resumes on Monday morning‚ with the defence expected to finalise their case.
News
6 hours ago

Prosecutor in Panayiotou murder case hits back at defence

State advocate Marius Stander hit back at the defence on Thursday‚ using cellphone records and a diary entry to show that a Deputy Director of Public ...
News
18 days ago

Most read

  1. Noakes calls traditional food pyramid 'genocide' South Africa
  2. Beware social-media scammers when posting a reward for lost pets! South Africa
  3. Disciplinary proceedings against suspended Eskom CEO delayed again South Africa
  4. Life Esidimeni patient's family learnt of death eight month later South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
SA sheep dogs wow crowd and sell for thousands at auction
X