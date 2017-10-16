Murder accused Christopher Panayiotou's mistress‚ Chanelle Coutts‚ testified on Monday she was badgered by police and asked personal and humiliating questions‚ such as whether or not she was pregnant.

It had emerged following Jayde Panayiotou's murder in April 2015 that Panayiotou and Coutts were intimately involved.

"I was treated very badly. I felt intimidated. They made nasty‚ sexual comments and even nasty comments about the deceased‚" Coutts told the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Coutts said she had repeatedly told police she bore no knowledge of Jayde's murder.

The businessman admitted to the affair during his first bail application shortly after his arrest last year.

He met Jayde Inggs through friends in 2004‚ and the two married in June 2013.

He started seeing Coutts romantically in 2012‚ a year before he married Jayde.

Last month‚ Panayiotou's lawyers said he would not testify in his marathon murder trial.

Panayiotou is accused of hiring hitmen to kidnap and kill his wife.

