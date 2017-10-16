Charges against three pupils whose tweet caused a furore at one of the country's oldest schools have been put on hold‚ pending a provincial education department probe into racism.

On Friday‚ the parents of three Maritzburg College pupils were informed that their sons were facing several discipline-related charges regarding a picture posted on social media‚ in which the three posed in school uniform holding T-shirts with the words: "EFF our last hope of getting our land back".