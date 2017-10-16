Disciplinary proceedings against suspended acting CEO of Eskom Matshela Koko underwent a second false start on Monday when it emerged that the newly appointed chairman would not be available for most of this week.

Mzungulu Mthombeni SC was appointed on Friday but he was forced to admit to Koko’s legal representatives that he had not yet been properly briefed‚ given a letter of appointment‚ terms of reference or even the charge sheet.

By Monday afternoon‚ it was still unclear when the inquiry would proceed as Mthombeni was unable to immediately provide details of his availability.

The hearing is set down to be heard between Monday and Friday this week.