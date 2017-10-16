As Joanne Fagan desperately tried to retrieve the firearm from the family's safe she heard two gun shots. One was intended for their 14-year-old daughter‚ the other for her husband Mark. Her daughter survived but when Joanne rolled her husband over‚ blood flowed from his chest. Mark‚ affectionately known as Farmer Mark‚ had died a hero‚ said Joanne.

On Friday their smallholding near Philadelphia in Cape Town was a scene of celebrations. It was their daughter's friend's birthday and the Fagans hosted the party. When Joanne‚ 51‚ and Mark‚ 46‚ went to bed the girls were still up. The couple awoke to the screams of the children. A group of men had broken into the house.

“It could have been worse‚ but it just so happens that my daughter and her one friend went to our braai room [on the porch] outside the house‚” Fagan said.